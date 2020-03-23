NHL News: COVID Updates, and the Golden Knights Re-sign A Defenseman

Aaron Portzline: (As of yesterday) No Columbus Blue Jackets players have symptoms and no players have been tested for COVID-19 according to GM Jarmo Kekalainen.

James Mirtle: There are privacy concerns with the Ottawa Senators players who have tested positive, which is why their names haven’t been released.

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now: There have been 16 NBA and NHL players testing positive for COVID-19, with eight having played at the Staples center in Los Angeles between March 7th and 11th, according to an LA Times story. Four players from the Brooklyn Nets, and two from the LA Lakers and two from the Ottawa Senators.

The Colorado Avalanche played at the Staples center between those dates. So far, the Avalanche hasn’t made public any positive test, which they said they would do if they have one. It’s not known who has/hasn’t been tested.

There could be a player from another team that has tested positive, but it hasn’t been made public by that team.

Golden Knights re-signed Whitecloud

Jesse Granger: The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed defenseman Zach Whitecloud to a two-year contract extension with a $725,000 AAV.

Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon on Whitecloud:

“He’s clearly demonstrated to us that he’ll do whatever it takes. Because of that we project that he will continue to improve. He’s only just scratching the surface as far as his time as an NHL player.”

SinBin.Vegas: Whitecloud’s deal is one-way and he will not be waiver-exempt.