NHL News: Colorado Avalanche, Sidney Crosby, PK Subban, and Player Signings

Avs player tested positive

Colorado Avalanche: An Avs player had tested positive for COVID-19. Statement:

“The Colorado Avalanche were advised today that a player has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The player has been at home in isolation since the first symptoms appeared, has recovered and is back to normal. The Avalanche have notified anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete.”

Crosby on scheduling

Frank Seravalli: Sidney Crosby yesterday said that he “wouldn’t mind starting right with the playoffs” but “I think you try to get in as many games as you can. More games you play, I think that’s better for the integrity of it.”

Subban and the NHL thinking game show?

Dan Rosen: New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban and the NHL could be working on game show “to create content and bring some joy to people, give people something to laugh about.”

Player signings

Elliotte Friedman: The Boston Bruins are signing college free agent defenseman Jack Ahcan. Ahcan was playing for St. Cloud State.

Mark Divver: “Jack Ahcan is nice get for Bruins. Underrated as a defender, he has excellent hands and his IQ and vision complement the rest of his skill set. NHL scout I talked to this winter called him a modern-day defenseman”

Ryan S. Clarke: The Colorado Avalanche have resigned forward T.J. Tynan to a one-year contract.

Renaud Lavoie: The Montreal Canadiens have signed Jesse Ylonen to an entry-level contract.

Alexander Ramonaov’s KHL contract doesn’t expire until April 30th, so they can’t sign him until after that.

Minnesota Wild: Wild GM Bill Guerin announced they have signed goaltender Hunter Jones to a three-year entry-level contract.