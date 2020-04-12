NHL News: Colby Cave Passes Away, NCAA Award Winners, and Prospect Signings

Colby Cave passes away

Frank Seravallii of TSN: Edmonton Oilers Colby Cave passed away yesterday as he was not able to recover from emergency surgery last week. He had a colloid cyst and had been put in an induced coma.

“Both our families are in shock, but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more,” the statement said. – Emily Cave

NCAA award winners

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues prospect Scott Perunovich wins the Hobey Baker Award as the college player of the year.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins prospect Jeremy Swayman wins the Mike Richter Award as the NCAA division one goaltender of the year.

Chris Peters: NCAA First-team All-Americans

East: Jeremy Swayman, David Farrance, Jack Rathbone, Morgan Barron, Jack Dugan, John Leonard

West: Dryden McCkay, Ian Mitchell, Scott Perunovich, Jordan Kawaguchi, Hugh McGing and Marc Michaelis.

Prospect signings

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago: The Chicago Blackhawks signed Michal Teply to a three-year entry-level contract with and $825,833 AAV.

The 18-year old forward was drafted 105th overall in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL draft.

He recorded 29 goals and 34 assists with the Winnipeg Ice in the WHL.

Cole Hults: Signed an entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings.

Neutral site options

Vancouver Province: Reports have Grand Forks, North Dakota; Manchester, New Hampshire; and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan as possible cities to hold neutral site NHL playoff games.