NHL News: Chicago Blackhawks, AHL, Calgary Flames, and Joel Ward

Blackhawks release their President and CEO

Chicago Blackhawks: Chairman “Rocky” Wirtz announced that the team released President and CEO John McDonough. McDonough was named the teams’ President back in 2007 and CEO in 2011.

“Thirteen years ago, I recruited John to the Blackhawks because of his leadership, direction and vision. John brought all of that to the table and more. His contributions went well beyond leading the team to three Stanley Cup Championships. He rebuilt the front office and helped guide the organization toward a winning vision,” said Wirtz. “As difficult as this is, we believe it was the right decision for the future of the organization and its fans,” Wirtz added.

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: It’s been five years since the Chicago Blackhawks have won a playoff series and it looks like nobody is safe anymore.

“It will take a new mindset to successfully transition the organization to win both on and off the ice,” Wirtz said in a released statement.

A month ago Rocky Wirtz had said that management would be back next season, no changes to the front office. Things have obviously changed.

AHL could cancel their season

Sportsnet: Someone with direct knowledge and on the condition of anonymity told the AP that the AHL will “quite likely” cancel the remainder of their season.

TSN: The AHL said there is “nothing imminent” about canceling the rest of their season.

Flames sign Pettersen to an ELC

TSN: The Calgary Flames have signed 20-year od Emilio Pettersen to a three-year contract.

Pettersen was drafted 167th overall in the sixth round of the 2018 draft and has spent the past two years at the University of Denver.

Ward officially retires

TSN: Joe Ward, who hasn’t played since the 2017-18 season officially retired from hockey yesterday. He signed a PTO with the Montreal Canadiens last training back but didn’t appear in any games.