NHL News: Cave In A Coma, Avs Player Tests Positive, and The NHL Will Be Ready Go

Colby Cave in an induced coma

Edmonton Oilers: Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave was put in a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after suffering a brain bleed.

Bakersfield Condors: Cave had emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was putting pressure on his brain. He remains in the coma.

Another Avs player tests positive

NHL.com: A third player from the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for COVID-19. That player is in self-isolation and hasn’t been in close contact with anyone else from the Avs organization.

NHL will be ready to go

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman believes they will be ready to get the season up and running in a couple of weeks when they are given the “green light.”

“From an NHL standpoint, and I’m sure this is what the other leagues are doing, we’re viewing all of our options,” Commissioner Bettman said on “Lunch Talk Live” on NBCSN. “We want to be ready to go as soon as we get a green light, and the green light may not be crystal clear because there may still be some places in the country you can’t play and other places where you can. “We’re looking at all options. Nothing has been ruled in, nothing has been ruled out. It’s largely going to be determined what we do by how much time there is, because we have next season to focus on as well, and the health of the country, and by the country, I mean both Canada and the U.S., obviously.”

Bettman said they hope to have a better idea where things are headed at the end of the month. The postponement of Olympics opens up TV time with NBC for the month of August. Air conditioning and their ice-making capabilities should be good enough in the really hot cities, but it’s the least of their worries right now.