NHL News: Canucks, Avalanche, Senators, Bruins, Hurricanes and Flyers

Canucks cutting salaries

Rick Dhaliwal: Source is saying that the Vancouver Canucks have cut the salaries of some of their hockey operations staff.

Avs prospect Rookie of the Year

Ryan S. Clarke: Colorado Avalanche prospect Alex Newhook win the NCAA Division I Rookie of the Year – the Tim Taylor Award.

Sens prospect returning to school

Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald: Ottawa Senators prospect Jacob Bernard-Docker told the Senators yesterday that he’ll be returning to UND for his junior year.

“I just think the way the season ended didn’t sit well with most of us,” said Bernard-Docker, who is currently in his native province of Alberta. “For me, personally, I think I have more to accomplish in college. With the guys we have coming back, it’s pretty exciting.”

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that if the season were to resume, defenseman Kevan Miller wouldn’t be able to play.

Sportsnet: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that if the NHL season resumes at some point, defenseman Dougie Hamilton will be ready to return.

Hamilton broke his leg back in January and had been listed as out indefinitely. He’s expected to resume skating soon but there has been no rush to get him back skating.

Goaltender James Reimer suffered a lower-body injury back in February and is healthy again.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Phil Myers has been cleared to play from his right patella fracture.

Forward James van Riemsdyk has full range of motion from his broken right index finger and is expected to be cleared in the next week or two.

Defenseman Sam Morin is still progressing from his ACL surgery. He is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

Adam Kimelman: (GM Chuck Fletcher) On Nolan Patrick who had been dealing with a migraine disorder “Nolan continues to work out daily. He has not been cleared for contact.”

Dave Isaac: Flyers forward Nate Thompson has been cleared for contact.