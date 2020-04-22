NHL News: Canadiens, Blue Jackets, and Idea Of One City Per Division Holding Games

Canadiens sign a KHL goaltender

Chris Johnston: The Montreal Canadiens have signed KHL goaltender Vasili Demchenko to a one-year entry-level contract. He’s spent the past six seasons in the KHL.

Chris Johnston: Demchenko’s contract doesn’t contain a European out clause. If he doesn’t make the Canadiens, he can be sent to the AHL or ECHL.

Grigorenko to Blue Jackets not official but he likes the fit

Jeff Svoboda: Mikhail Grigorenko said that he expects his deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets to be completed on July 1st. He sees a good fit with the Blue Jackets.

“The opportunity is the big thing here, and Columbus is a team that can offer that. I’m really excited to join the team.”

Jeff Svoboda: Grigorenko on returning to the NHL: “I can’t wait to prove people that have trusted in me and (to) myself that I belong in the NHL and I can play at that level and help the team have success.”

On why Demchenko can sign and Grigorenko can’t

Chris Johnston: “The reason why contracts to Demchenko (MTL) and Barabanov (TOR) were approved, and the one to Grigorenko (CBJ) was not, is because they have different UFA status as players who were never previously drafted or played in the NHL. They could each sign entry-level contracts.”

One city holding games per division a potential option for the NHL

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: It’s looking like the idea of holding NHL games at a neutral-site isn’t going to happen.

The NHL is looking at the idea of holding games in one NHL city from each division. All teams from that division would be brought to the city, and if possible, finish the regular season. An idea is to play three games per day, finishing the regular season in about three weeks. The NHLPA would have to agree to this.

City options could be Edmonton, Minnesota, and Raleigh.