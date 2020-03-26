NHL News: Bruins and Canadiens To Layoff Employees … Stars and Penguins CEOs and GMs Take Pay Cuts

Bruins to layoff full-time employees

Boston Bruins: Statement from Delaware North on “temporary business measures” for full-time employees for Bruins and TD Garden.

“Effective April 1, 2020, 68 of our full-time salaried associates will be placed on temporary leave, receiving one week of paid leave and eight weeks of full benefits. Additionally, as of April 1, 2020, 82 of our full-time salaried associates will receive an indefinite salary reduction. Those associates not impacted by the temporary leave or salary reduction have employment contracts.”

Hurricanes haven’t laid off employees

Sara Civ: There have been multiple Carolina Hurricanes employees to confirm that they were told they weren’t laid off. They do seem to be going in a week-to-week operation.

Stars and Penguins CEOs and GMs take pay cuts

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News: Dallas Stars CEO Jim Lites and GM Jim Nill have taken a 50 percent pay cut while the league has been shut down.

“Jim and I feel a responsibility to be leaders of our team and our group,” Lites told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday. “ have been really good to us, they’ve always said yes to us on things we’ve needed to do to build the franchise. I feel a personal thanks to them, they’ve been really good to both of us.”

Lites adds:

“I’m fighting like hell to make sure we do as much as we can for all of our employees, because they have worked really hard,” Lites said. “We’ve had an unbelievable year, a good year on the ice and really good year building .”

Pittsburgh Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse and GM Jim Rutherford have taken pay cuts.

ESPN has reported that NHL employees received a 25 percent pay cut. The Montreal Canadiens temporary laid off 60 percent of their employees and reduced salary for those that weren’t laid off.