NHL News: Blue Jackets – Grigorenko and Injured Players … Blues and Scandella

Blue Jackets sign Grigorenko, then league rejects the contract

Dan Milstein-Hockey: The Columbus Blues Jackets have signed Mikhail Grigorenko to a one-year contract.

Pierre LeBrun: Grigorenko signed for $1.2 million, which is about half of what he was offered in the KHL according to a source. Returning to the NHL was important for him.

TSN: The NHL has rejected the Grigorenko contract with the Blue Jackets, which the Blue Jackets will fix after July 1st.

“Earlier today, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced the signing of forward Mikhail Grigorenko to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 National Hockey League season. The contract subsequently has been rejected by NHL Central Registry due to a misunderstanding with regards to the filing window. We have been in contact with the league and Dan Milstein, Grigorenko’s agent, and the contract will be filed on July 1,”

Injured Blue Jackets

Mark Scheig: Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen on a conference call said that if the season were to resume at some point, they could get “most” of their injured players back.

Defensemen Seth Jones and Dean Kukan are back skating.

Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand is getting close to starting skating if he hasn’t already.

Forward Brandon Dubinsky isn’t close to starting to skate.

Salary breakdown and modified-NTC for Scandella

Andy Strickland: Salary breakdown of Marco Scandella‘s four-year contract extension with the St. Louis Blues.

2020-21: $2.7 million

2021-22: $3.55 million

2022-23: $3.85 million

2023-24: $3 million

Cap Friendly: Scandella’s extension carries a modified no-trade clause with a seven-team no-trade list.