NHL News: Blue Jackets Extend Elvis Merzlikins … Daly On Having The 2020 NHL draft In June

The Blue Jackets sign goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to an extension

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a two-year contract extension that runs through 2021-22.

The 26-year old posted a 13-9-8 record with a 2.35 GAA and .923 SV percentage. He had five shutouts.

“We’ve believed for several years that Elvis Merzlikins was the best goaltender outside the NHL while he was playing in Switzerland and this year he has shown that he has the ability and drive to be a very good goaltender in this league,” said Kekalainen. “He is quick, athletic and driven to succeed and we are excited to see what the future holds for Elvis and our hockey club.”

Chris Johnston: Merzlikin’s contract is for two years with an AAV of $4 million per season.

Daly on having the 2020 NHL draft in June

Bruce Garrioch: NHL Deputy commissioner Bill Daley said that if they hold the draft in June it would give teams access to European players. If they held it in September it wouldn’t be fair for the NHL to be taking players from European teams if their seasons had already started.

Darren Dreger: “Nothing normal about this season. I suspect all draft eligible players would prefer to have the Draft in June. Provides a somewhat normal summer of training designed by the club that drafts them. But, as you’ve written, Bruce, many questions and lots of pushback.”

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: Daly said that they need to decide “relatively quickly” on how/when they will proceed with the 2020 NHL draft. The league will talk to all 31 teams.

“I think we and the clubs would need a fair amount of lead time, so I would think a decision would need to be made relatively quickly,” Daly said Wednesday in an email.

Along with giving teams enough time to prepare, sorting out the draft order and conditions on trades that involved draft picks among other things that would need to be worked out.