NHL News: Bettman Talked To Alberta Premier … Any July Start Idea Not Coming From The Players

Bettman talked to Alberta Premier about hosting games in Edmonton

TSN: The premier of Alberta said that he spoke with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Wednesday about the possibility of the NHL hosting games in Edmonton.

“I did receive a call from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who wanted to ask some questions about Alberta’s status and combating COVID,” Kenney said in Edmonton. “There was a very general conversation. We have not received a formal proposal of any kind. “I underscored if a proposal were forthcoming, we would obviously expect the league to prepare a very detailed plan to mitigate risk.

The province has clear requirements and health measures in place and if they receive a proposal at some point, they need to see if they still meet their provincial requirements.

It was not the players’ idea to possibly start games in July

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher said that it may be a little early to start saying play will resume July. The idea didn’t come from the players side.

“This is something that, for this stuff to happen, any hockey being played after July 1, I believe, has to be approved by the players’ association. And this, I guess, rumour that was put out there — it has nothing to do with us,” Gallagher said on a 35-minute conference call with Canadiens reporters on Thursday. “This is the scenario that — I’m assuming it came from the owners and it’s something they would prefer. Our side hasn’t really talked about it, so there’s really no substance to that at the moment.”

Gary Bettman and the NHL will need approval from a lot of sides – medical experts, city majors, governors, and the players.