NHL News: Bettman and Sports Leaders Talk With Trump, Blues extend Blais, and Lapierre Gets Clearance

Bettman and other sports leaders talk with Trump

Darren Dreger: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was among the sports leaders that spoke with President Donald Trump. The discussion was believed to involve issues and possibilities of restarting with no fans, testing availability, and travel concerns.

Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com: Bettman to FOX Business Network

“First and foremost, from our standpoint, we think people need to feel safe, and we don’t want to put anybody’s health at risk,” the Commissioner said. “And that applies to our players, all the personnel who put on a game, and ultimately fans. “So part of this is going to be a determination as to how to best understand when it’s safe to go outside.”

Bettman said that playoff possibilities at neutral sites are possible. Teams have played between 68 and 71 regular season games so far.

“Whenever we do to come back — and this is where I’m talking about being agile and flexible — we’re going to have to do something, whether it’s complete the regular season in whole or in part, whether or not it’s expanded playoffs, we’re going to have to do something that’s fair and has integrity. “That’s going to be very important no matter what it is we do, and we’re considering all of the alternatives, and nothing has been ruled in, and nothing has been ruled out.”

Pierre LeBrun: If the NHL started next season in November, then the Stanley Cup would be awarded in late June.

Chris Johnston: During the last lockout the 2013 NHL playoffs started on on April 30 and ended on June 24th.

Players still deciding on pay

Darren Dreger: The NHLPA are still deciding on the players’ final pay which was to be paid yesterday. Checks are on hold till they figure out how much escrow to hold back. A decision is expected sometime this week.

Blues extend Blais

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Sammy Blais to a two-year, $1.5 million AAV contract extension.

Puck Pedia: The 23-year old Blais was in the last year of a two-year deal with an $850,000 cap hit.

“-$1.4M Base Yr 1

-$1.6M Base Yr 2

-Will be RFA on expiry, 1 year from UFA”

Draft prospect Lapierre gets clearance

Renaud Lavoie: 2020 NHL draft prospect Hendrix Lapierre has been given clearance to return. Lapierre had been diagnosed with a cervical dysfunction (neck injury). He doesn’t have symptoms anymore.