NHL News and Video: Zack Kassian and Oilers Sign Extension … Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk Drop The Gloves

Zack Kassian the Edmonton Oilers agree on a four-year extension. Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk drop the gloves
Zach Kassian and the Edmonton Oilers agree on a four-year extension

Chris Johnston: Kassian extension breakdown

2020-21: $1M SB, $2.5M salary
2021-22: $1M SB, $2.5M salary
2022-23: $3.5M salary
2023-24: $2.3M salary

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Kassian on his extension with the Oilers: “I’m happy to be here. I love being an Oiler. I love the city. I love the fans. I love my teammates. I feel when Kenny (Holland) came in with Tipp, they’re building something special here. I’m happy to be a small piece of that puzzle.”

Kassian and Tkachuk drop their mittens

Ryan Rishaug: “Kassian told Tkachuk right before they fought “Thanks kid, I appreciate you doing this.” Showed a healthy amount of respect for him in his media avail. Said Tkachuk wanted to go right away but Kassian wanted him to think about it for a bit first. Game within the game he said”

Wes Gilbertson: Kassian on Tkachuk after the game: “Now, it’s over. I wish that would have happened in the first place, then it would have been done. I respect him for stepping up to the plate.”

Eric Francis: Tkachuk: “It had nothing to do with the hits or anything like that – I just didn’t like getting pummelled at home like I did. A lot of people didn’t want me to do it, but I wanted to. It was just kind of a way for me to stick up for myself.”

 