NHL News and Notes: Salary Cap Impact, Scheduling Options, and Player Guidelines

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: It’s hard to say what will happen, but the NHL can’t restart the league and then shut it back down.

On Friday Gary Bettman said the league will resume “when it’s appropriate and when it’s safe so that everybody can be comfortable. (Our governments) will tell us. We’re not equipped to say the pandemic is over.”

The impact on the salary cap and escrow could be substantial, with $700 million to $1 billion in revenues being floated as numbers that could potentially be at risk. The salary cap could drop below this seasons’ $81.5 million.

If they do come back, they will look at a variety of scheduling options. has talked to some people who can’t see the playoffs going beyond July 24th – when the Olympics in Tokyo are expected to start.

Season-playoff ideas:

Points percentage from when the league shut down. A terrible idea.

Everyone plays 72 games and take the top eight point totals. No guarantee that there would be time for more regular season games.

One GM suggested March Madness bracket style. Single elimination may not be good, but 2 out of 3 could be intriguing.

Try the play-in option – 7 seed versus 10, 8 versus 9.

Players have been told to “self-quarantine,” to not work out at public gyms, with rinks and practice facilities closed. Injured players can get treatment.

Darren Dreger : Players who have families that are not in the cities where they play are allowed to leave as long as they tell their GM.

Frank Seravalli: Players have been told not to organize any informal skate at public arenas. They will be given time to prepare if/when the league starts up again.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Matchups if the NHL went with the percentage points concept for playoffs.

Eastern Conference

Bruins (.714) vs. Islanders (.588)

Lightning (.657) vs. Maple Leafs (.576)

Capitals (.652) vs. Hurricanes (.596)

Flyers (.645) vs. Penguins (.623)

Just outside: Blue Jackets (.579), Panthers (.565), Rangers (.564)

Western Conference

Blues (.662) vs. Flames (.564)

Avalanche (.657) vs. Stars (.594)

Golden Knights (.606) vs. Predators (.595)

Oilers (.585) vs. Canucks (.565)

Just outside: Jets (.563), Wild (.558), Coyotes (.529)

If need be, they could do best of five instead of best of seven. If you can, have the Stanley Cup Final as best of seven.

The break does allow some extra time for injured players to heal. The Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, and Columbus Blue Jackets could get some important healthy bodies back.

If the season goes beyond July 1st, they may have to get players to sign off pushing their contacts past the 1st. Arenas may not have an easy time cooling arena’s down for decent ice if playing during the summer months.