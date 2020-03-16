NHL News and Notes: Players Pay, CDC Recommendations, and a 24 Team Playoff Format?

NHL and AHL players to be paid, ECHLers may not be

Chris Johnston: The NHL players were to get paid on March 13, and will be on future dates of March 30th and April 15th.

Pierre LeBrun: On Saturday’s NHL call with team GMs, the NHL told teams to pay their AHL players through the suspended season.

Chris Johnston: Talk was that the ECHL players were to receive their pay through today. Their season has been canceled. The average salary in ECHL is $600 per week.

CDC recommendations

Steve Lookner: “CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the U.S.

Bob McKenzie: “For anyone who thinks this hiatus of, well, just about everything is going to be quite temporary, this would suggest the best-case scenario may be at least two months. Eight weeks today is May 10.”

Adrian Wojnarowski: “CDC recommendation of no events of 50-plus people for next two months comes as a number of NBA owners and executives increasingly believe a best case scenario is a mid-to-late June return to play — with no fans. League’s scouting for possible arena dates all the way thru August.”

Adrian Dater: “Echoing @wojespn: NHL may TRY to experiment with a no-fans TV “experience.” But NHL needs paying ticket customers more than NBA. Stanley Cup playoff games without fans in stands would be surreal. But no doubt fans would be watching on TV. Still, the whole thing sounds cheesy.”

A 24 team NHL playoff?

Igor Eronko: Have heard that the NHL could consider a 24 team playoff. It would include a playout round. This all if the season is going to continue.

Scott Wheeler: Teams that would be on the outs if would be the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and the San Jose Sharks.