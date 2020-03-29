NHL News: A Second Avs Player and Rangers Owner Test Positive … NHL Draft Options

A second Avalanche player tests positive

Colorado Avalanche: A second Colorado Avalanche player has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation.

Players who may have been in contact with him have been notified and are in isolation. No other player or staff has shown symptoms.

Adrian Dater: “From a source: Avs players who played that March 11 game – and who have NOT shown any symptoms yet – do not have to get tested. They can if they want, but testing of the whole team has not been made mandatory”

Rangers owner tests positive

Sportsnet: MSG executive chairman and owner of the New York Rangers and the New York Knicks James Dolan has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus,” the Knicks’ statement said. “He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations.”

Three draft options the NHL is looking at

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on TSN said after talking with NHL COO Steve Mayer, the NHL is looking at three options regarding the NHL draft – which has already been postponed.

“1. And it’s a longshot, having the full draft in the Montreal but at a later date if they can get the season done on time. That’s not going to happen. Let’s be honest. That is a longshot. No. 2. Holding a smaller scale event in Montreal. Think of ’05 in Ottawa, when Sidney Crosby got drafted, it was after the 2004-05 lockout, it was a smaller event in a hotel ballroom. So that’s on the table. No. 3, and Mayer admitted this is the most likely right now, given where we are with the COVID-19 crisis, is a virtual draft, where you have a war room in all of the NHL front offices as they make their pick and you do have a centralized portion where you do have some prospects and some team representatives.”

Number three is the likeliest of the three.