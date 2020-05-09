NHL News: 2020 NHL Draft and 2019-20 Playoff Scenarios

On the 2020 NHL draft

Chris Johnston: Holding the 2020 NHL draft in June has lost some of it’s momentum, it is still being considered by the NHL. Bill Daly: “Everything is still on the table.”

Pierre LeBrun and Scott Burnside: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan gets why the NHL would like to hold the draft in June, but he thinks most GMs would prefer things to follow the natural order.

“There’s a natural order of business, there’s a rhythm to it. Some teams use that time to reset their roster, it’s a way to manage your roster and cap situation for next season, it’s a way to make trades. A lot of decisions are based on how you concluded your previous season. So, if you go into the playoffs and maybe a weakness is identified or you weren’t as successful as you were (hoping) and you need to make changes and the draft seems to be an area where you can accomplish those things before next season.”

MacLellan does get that the league has its own business decisions, with national rights holders and their audience looking for content.

Playoff format ideas still being discussed and will be right up until the end

TSN: The NHL and the Board of Governors talked about 16, 20 and 24 game playoff scenarios. A 24 game playoff has the most traction, though not all like it according to Pierre LeBrun. The Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens were sellers at the trade deadline and now would be in a playoff spot. LeBrun:

“There’s going to be debate right until the end here but what we’re really seeing is the idea that after really really wanting to play out the regular season and involving all 31 teams, that perhaps those bottom-seven teams, who clearly wouldn’t have a lot of motivation to come back and play some regular season games and then shut it down again, might be discarded which would be just fine with them. But again, let me stress. Nothing is decided. These are just the conversations that are being had between both sides this week.”

Darren Dreger adds that there are lots of talks and ideas being thrown out there.