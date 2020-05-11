NHL News: 2020 NHL Draft, Anaheim Ducks, Brendan Leipsic, and Seth Jones

2020 NHL Draft

TSN: Teams continue to prepare for the 2020 NHL draft as if it’s going to happen, even though they may not like the idea.

The main issues for teams are they can’t trade roster players, what next year’s salary cap is going to be, and the draft order.

“I have not talked to one GM who likes it, and I talk to almost all of them,” agent Allan Walsh said Thursday.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said they are fine with whatever. LA Kings GM Rob Blake said they’ll make adjustments and will work with it. Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman asked why you need to do it before the season is ended.

“The draft serves a lot of different purposes in giving GMs the tools to build their roster for the next year apart from just drafting seven rounds of players,” Walsh said. “The cap teams — the Torontos, the Tampas — are going to have to move at least one big contract to make it work. And the time to do it is at the draft. But you can’t do it under a first week or second week of June scenario when you don’t know if the season is cancelled or whether we are really going to come back and play.”

Ducks sign two

Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Ducks signed forward Sam Carrick and defenseman Brendan Guhle to contract extensions.

Carrick signed a one-year, one-way contract worth $700,000.

Guhle signed a two-year, one-way contract with an $800,000 salary cap hit. He’ll get $700,000 next year and $900,000 in 2021-22.

Leipsic clears waivers

Samantha Pell: Brendan Leipsic cleared waivers after the Washington Capitals put him on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract on Saturday.

Seth Jones on his injury rehab

Seth Jones: “I’ve been going in for rehab four/five times a week ever since all this started and just trying to get better.”

He said he started skating two, two and a weeks ago and is taking it slow.