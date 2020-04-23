NHL News: 2019-20 and 2020-21 Season Talk

The NHL can play in the summer, and they have full intentions of a full 2020-21 season

Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL can go late into the summer to finish the 2019-20 season and they have full intentions of having a full 2020-21 season.

“The decision ultimately will be made by medical people and people who are in governments at all different levels, so we’re not going to try and do anything that flies in the face of what we’re being told is appropriate,” the Commissioner said. “… But clearly, we can play into the summer. Clearly, we can play next season, which we intend to do in its entirety, starting later. And so, with a lot of timing options, we have a great deal of flexibility, and we’re not going to rush anything. We’re not going to do anything that’s crazy. We’re going to try and do something, under the circumstances at the time, that is sensible.”

Neutral site idea dead, on to one city per division

Greg Wyshynski: Confirmed Elliotte Friedman’s report that the NHL’s neutral site idea is now dead.

Accommodations and being able to host and televise games in the areas were issues and the plan didn’t get out of the concept stage.

Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com: Gary Bettman on the neutral site games.

“We can’t play in a small college rink in the middle of a smaller community, because if we’re going to be centralized, we need the back of the house that NHL arenas provide, whether it’s multiple locker rooms, whether it’s the technology, the procedures, the boards and glass, the video replay, the broadcasting facilities,” Commissioner Bettman said.”

Greg Wyshynski: The NHL is looking at the idea of two to four cities where the COVID-19 outbreak has been managed and if the restrictions in that area would allow for it.

They are hoping to be able to finish the regular season and no timetable has been set.

Emily Kaplan: Have been hearing that a yet to be determined team in the Atlantic, with Edmonton, Minnesota and Raleigh being the favorites in the other divisions so far.

Craig Morgan: League source is saying that the Arizona Coyotes have shown interest in being a host city if the NHL season continues.