Eastern Conference Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Panthers, Senators, Devils, Islanders, and Lightning

Mike Loftus: The Boston Bruins have placed goaltender Tuukka Rask on the IR.

Mike Loftus: Bruins forward David Krejci is dealing with an upper-body injury.

Sara Civ: After getting tangled up, it looks like Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton mouthed: “I think I broke my leg”

Michael Smith: Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour on Hamilton: “It doesn’t look good, obviously.”

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers, goaltender Chris Driedger left last night’s game in the first.

Jameson Olive : It looked like he might have pulled something.

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that they aren't sure if they need to call up another goaltender. It is sounding like Driedger could miss some time. They will see how Sergei Bobrovsky feels today.

Renaud Lavoie: Ottawa Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Murray Pam: Senators coach D.J. Smith said they are hopeful that Jean-Gabriel Pageau can return on Saturday.

Abbey Mastracco: The New Jersey Devils have put forward Kyle Palmieri on the IR and recalled forward Michael McLeod.

New Jersey Devils: Palmieri’s injury is to his left foot. He was put on the IR retroactive to January 11th.

Amanda Stein: Devils Palmieri and goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood are back in New Jersey rehabbing. It’s possible that one, if not both, can join the team in Columbus.

Chris Ryan: New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider left last night’s game after the first period.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas after taking a David Pastrnak shot to the groin: “It was not fun to say the least, but good now…I’ve been hit there quite a few times but to the severity of what I was going through and the pain, I’ve never gone through anything like that.”

Caley Chelios: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon missed last night’s game but will be considered a game-time decision for tonight.