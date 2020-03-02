NHL Injury Updates: Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Kings, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Lightning, Leafs, and Golden Knights

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars forward Justin Dowling returned from AHL conditioning stint.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Darren Helm should be good to go tonight.

Forward Adam Erne was injured on Saturday and could be out a while.

Forward Filip Zadina (foot/leg) was on the ice skating before practice yesterday. There is no timeline for his return.

George Richards: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky tweaked something during their warmups and was pulled from starting. It is lower-body. They are off today, so more may be known on Tuesday.

Jon Rosen: Los Angeles Kings forward Jeff Carter skated yesterday but it didn’t go well. Coach Todd McLellan, “it wouldn’t be deemed successful.”

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Alain Nasreddine said that defenseman Fredrik Claesson missed yesterday’s game as he’s a little banged up.

New York Islanders: Forward Cal Clutterbuck has been activated from the IR.

Brett Cyrgalis: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that goaltender Igor Shesterkin is back on the ice and taking shots. Quinn added: “He feels a lot better….So he might be back sooner than we envisioned.”

John Shannon: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos will have surgery today to repair his core muscle injury and will be out for six to eight weeks.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs defensemen Cody Ceci, Morgan Rielly, and Jake Muzzin will be traveling and skating/practicing with the team during their trip to California.

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone is out week-to-week but is expected back by the end of the regular season. Stone doesn’t require surgery.