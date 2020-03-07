NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Flames, Avs, Panthers, Hurricanes, Canadiens, Blues, and the Jets

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgenson was given a maintenance day yesterday. Defenseman Lawrence Pilut missed practice with an illness.

Jermain Franklin: Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic (upper-body) skated yesterday in a regular jersey.

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Sami Vatanen wasn’t on the yesterday for practice yesterday. He skated briefly on Thursday.

Chicago Blackhawks: Defenseman Adam Boqvist missed last night’s game with a right wrist injury.

Ryan S. Clark: Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky and defenseman Cale Makar won’t travel with the team on their road trip but one of them could rejoin the team at some point.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Brian Boyle practiced in a full-contact jersey.

Jameson Olive: Boyle wasn’t able to get back into the lineup against the Canadiens, but he will travel with the team on their road trip.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher (illness) was feeling better yesterday and could return to the lineup today.

Mike Morreale: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on Vladimir Tarasenko, who has missed the past 58 games with a shoulder injury: “From a conditioning standpoint, skating, he can play but his shoulder has to be 100% & he’s going to get a test done this wk. I can’t really give you a timetable but he’s looking good & making a lot of progress.”

Mike Morreale: Blues forward Jordan Kyrou returned to the lineup last night after missing the past two games with an illness.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward Mathieu Perreault was activated from the IR.