NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Blue Jackets, Stars, Kings, Canadiens, Predators, Devils, and Blues

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark will be out for three to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is still rehabbing and from their initial timeframe he could have a return date early to mid-February.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz wasn’t able to play last night.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McClellan said that defenseman Drew Doughty is out Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly Saturday

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Shea Weber was given a maintenance day yesterday. Nate Thompson had a therapy day. Artturi Lehkonen and Max Domi remain out with the flu.

John Lu: Canadiens coach Claude Julien said that forward Jonathan Drouin won’t play tonight but there is a good chance that forward Brendan Gallagher does play.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons wasn’t activated from the IR yesterday but it could happen today. He could get back into the lineup tonight or on Saturday.

Adam Vingan: Predators coach John Hynes said that defenseman Ryan Ellis skated a bit on his own on Tuesday which may have been the first time since he suffered the injury.

“He’s progressing. Slowly, but he’s progressing.”

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils P.K. Subban missed yesterday’s practice with an illness.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have placed forward Oskar Sundqvist on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl crashed into the boards awkwardly and went straight to the dressing room.

Kevin Kurz: Sharks coach Bob Boughner didn’t have much to say about Hertl’s injury after the game: “obviously not returning is not a good thing for us.”

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Tyler Motte left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.