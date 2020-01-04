NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Blue Jackets, Stars, Islanders, Senators, Penguins, Golden Knights, and Jets

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson has a sprained ankle but it’s not as bad as they originally feared.

John Vogl: The injury will keep Olofsson out for five to six weeks. When Jack Eichel had sprained his ankle it was two months.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Defenseman Dean Kukan was been put on the IR and is out indefinitely. On Thursday he suffered a medial meniscus tear along with an articular cartilage injury.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Brian Compton: New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech will be out for the remainder of the season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury before Thursday’s game.

Andrew Gross: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello wouldn’t say how the injury occurred but added: “freak injury that could’ve happened to anyone” and that he was injured during their pregame warmups and not on the ice.

Steve Lloyd: Ottawa Senators’ goaltender Anders Nilsson may not be ready to return until after the All-Star break.

Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev took part in yesterday’s full practice.

Defenseman Ron Hainsey skated before practice.

Pens Inside Scoop: Sidney Crosby on practicing with the team: “I have to be able to do contact. That’s a big step. Once you’re cleared for contact, you see how things respond from there. But I’m not ready for that yet.”

: Crosby continued: “Until (I’m ready to be cleared for contact), I’ll probably flip flop between doing my own stuff and skating with the injured guys and then going with the team depending on the practice.” Pens Inside Scoop: Crosby on if he’ll join the team on their road trip: “We’re going to figure it out over the weekend. I’ll be skating over the weekend while the team is gone. It’d be great to be around the group. But whatever’s best as far as me getting back.”

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault is a game-time decision today. He is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Forward Ryan Reaves is a game-time decision due to an illness.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp and Bryan Little, and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov were all on the ice skating yesterday in no-contact jerseys.