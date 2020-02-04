NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Panthers, Canadiens, Predators, Devils, Flyers, and Maple Leafs

NHL Injury Updates

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour (lower-body) and Zach Bogosian (illness) both practiced yesterday.

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets placed forward Alexander Wennberg on the IR and recalled forward Ryan MacInnis.

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha practiced on Sunday with teammates for the first time since his injury on December 21st.

Mantha thinks that he may have to wear a no-contact jersey for seven to 10 days.

Joshua Clipperton: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov missed last night’s game and is day-to-day according to coach Joel Quenneville.

Amanda Stein: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey.

John Lu: Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey.

Paul Skrbina: Nashville Predators forward Calle Jarnkrok will travel with the team but isn’t expected to play tonight.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis has been skating and is traveling with the team, but coach John Hynes said that he’s not expected to play.

Adam Vingan: Hynes is hopeful that Ellis will be able to start practicing with the team at some point during the road trip. Adam Vingan: Jarnkrok has been dealing with an illness.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier didn’t practice yesterday and was being evaluated by their medical staff.

Defenseman Sami Vatanen blocked a shot on Saturday and didn’t practice. He has a bruise and is listed as day-to-day.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider missed last night’s game.

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart skated yesterday at their morning skate. He’s been out with a lower abdominal strain.

“It’s going in the right direction and I’m feeling better every day. I’m putting the work in to come back as soon as I can,” Hart said after the skate. “At the same time, you don’t want to rush anything to make it go backwards.”

How Hart’s next few days go will determine if he’ll be able to return on Thursday.

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is progressing and they held him out as an extra precaution last night. He’ll skate today, practice tomorrow, and should be good for Thursday.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that the “results were positive” from Andersen’s concussion test. They’ll see how he is morning and he could practice.