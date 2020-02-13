NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Predators, Islanders, Blues, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Canucks, and Capitals
Shea Weber will be out for four to six weeks.
Joe Yerdon: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said that Marcus Johansson has an upper-body injury. Forward Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo are looking good. has a feeling they could be ready for tonight.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Zack Smith left last night’s game with a left hand injury.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Nazem Kadri will be out for four to six weeks.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson will be out for two to three weeks with a sprained ankle.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and forward Josh Anderson were on the ice yesterday.

Stu Cowan: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber will be out for four to six weeks with a sprained ankle.

  • Darren Dreger: Weber met with a specialist in Wisconsin yesterday afternoon.
  • Arpon Basu: Weber has foot surgery two years ago in Green Bay – Dr. Robert Anderson.
  • Eric Engels: Weber’s injury wasn’t from the blocked shot. It was in NJ that put in the IR.

Eric Engels: Canadiens coach Claude Julien on forward Paul Byron who is listed as day-to-day: “He’s cleared to practice, he’s not cleared to play.”

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators coach Jon Hynes on defenseman Ryan Ellis: “It’s nice to see that he’s had multiple team practices, but we’ll see where it goes from there.”

New York Islanders: Forward Casey Cizikas will be out for three to four weeks with a laceration on his leg. He was put on the IR retroactive to February 11th.

Joe Smith: Updates on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli should come today.

Coach John Cooper hopes that Steven Stamkos is able to return tonight.

Dan Milstein: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev was back on the ice yesterday and was shooting pucks.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Brock Boeser will be re-assessed at the end of the week.

NBC Sports Washington: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov will miss Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury.

  • Samantha Pell: Kuznetsov is listed as day-to-day. He will travel with the team on their road trip. Coach Todd Reirden hopes he’ll be able to return against the Coyotes or Golden Knights.

 