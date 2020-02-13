NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Predators, Islanders, Blues, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Canucks, and Capitals

Joe Yerdon: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said that Marcus Johansson has an upper-body injury. Forward Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo are looking good. has a feeling they could be ready for tonight.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Zack Smith left last night’s game with a left hand injury.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Nazem Kadri will be out for four to six weeks.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson will be out for two to three weeks with a sprained ankle.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and forward Josh Anderson were on the ice yesterday.

Stu Cowan: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber will be out for four to six weeks with a sprained ankle.

Darren Dreger : Weber met with a specialist in Wisconsin yesterday afternoon.

Eric Engels: Weber's injury wasn't from the blocked shot. It was in NJ that put in the IR.

Eric Engels: Canadiens coach Claude Julien on forward Paul Byron who is listed as day-to-day: “He’s cleared to practice, he’s not cleared to play.”

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators coach Jon Hynes on defenseman Ryan Ellis: “It’s nice to see that he’s had multiple team practices, but we’ll see where it goes from there.”

New York Islanders: Forward Casey Cizikas will be out for three to four weeks with a laceration on his leg. He was put on the IR retroactive to February 11th.

Joe Smith: Updates on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli should come today.

Coach John Cooper hopes that Steven Stamkos is able to return tonight.

This is the collision that injured Kucherov. Possible hyperextension of the knee or his arm/shoulder got caught up against the boards while reaching out. Really hard to tell. pic.twitter.com/4wRV0AeFxP — Bolts Jolts (@BoltsJolts) February 12, 2020

Dan Milstein: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev was back on the ice yesterday and was shooting pucks.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Brock Boeser will be re-assessed at the end of the week.

NBC Sports Washington: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov will miss Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury.