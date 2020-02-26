NHL Injury Updates: Flames, Oilers, Islanders, Senators, Blues, Sharks, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Jets

Calgary Flames

Ryan Pike: The Flames have activated defenseman Mark Giordano from the IR.

Edmonton Oilers

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto has an ankle injury and is out week-to-week. He went down awkwardly on Sunday.

New York Islanders

New York Islanders: Defenseman Andy Greene left last night’s game in the third period.

Ottawa Senators

Hailey Salvian: Senators forwards Colin White and Anthony Duclair missed last night’s game.

St. Louis Blues

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues GM Doug Armstrong on forward Vladimir Tarasenko: “He’s skating with the team on a regular basis. That puts him closer to the end of the tunnel than the start of the tunnel but he’s still a ways a way. I expect him to come on our next road trip… but not to play, just to assimilate himself with our team.”

Jim Thomas: Armstrong continued: “We’re not going to thrust him into a situation where he’s not capable of defending himself in a corner, in a puck battle … He’s not going to come back until we’re 100 percent comfortable that he’s going to be able to protect himself in those situations.

San Jose Sharks

Kevin Kurz: Sharks forward Logan Couture return the lineup last night.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Joe Smith: Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that Steven Stamkos‘ injury issue came back last night. There was no other update.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin wasn’t able to return for the third period last night.

Chris Johnston: Late in the second period Muzzin blocked a Victor Hedman shot with this hand.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Muzzin: “We don’t know. We’ll have to see how it is tomorrow & go from there … we’ll give him the night & get more information tomorrow … talk to doctors & see how it responds”

Winnipeg Jets

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said that defenseman Josh Morrissey is “day-to-day”