NHL Injury Updates: Flames, Hurricanes, Avs, Panthers, Islanders, Flyers, Penguins, and Lightning

Derek Willis: Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic was back on the ice with teammates in a no-contact jersey yesterday.

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Sami Vatanen skated at practice for a bit yesterday. Coach Rod Brind’Amour on Vatanen: “We’re kind of waiting on his ability to really feel comfortable. I don’t think he’s there yet, but hopefully soon.”

Mike Maniscalco: Brind’Amour said that Vatanen will travel with the team on their road trip and hopefully get into some practices.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog has a broken nose and will be wearing a bigger face shield.

Adrian Dater: Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar missed last night’s game and is day-to-day according to coach Jared Bednar.

Forward Andre Burakovsky will be out a couple more games.

George Richards: Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky wasn’t on the ice yesterday but is still an option to start tonight according to coach Joel Quenneville. Goaltender Chris Driedger is back with the team.

New York Islanders: GM Lou Lamoriello updating defenseman Johnny Boychuk: “Johnny Boychuk is ok. Fortunately, the skate blade just got the eyelid. It took 90 stitches for a plastic surgeon to fix. But he’ll be fine.”

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that Casey Cizikas could return to the ice in a week, and added: “would say he’s at least a couple weeks away.”

Dave Isaac: Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk has a broken hand.

Dave Isaac: Coach Alain Vigneault said they won’t know the severity of van Riemsdyk’s hand until today. Joel Farabee will be recalled to replace JvR.

Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bjugstad has been in the IR since October 8th with a core muscle injury,

Coach Mike Sullivan said the Bjugstad will be a “game-time decision” tonight.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh practiced yesterday and is getting close to returning. Coach Jon Cooper said he won’t be in the lineup tonight though.