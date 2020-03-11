NHL Injury Updates: Flames, Canadiens, Rangers, Flyers, Rangers, Penguins, Sharks, Lightning, and the Canucks

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin didn’t practice yesterday. He suffered an upper-body injury in the first period of Sunday’s game.

Noah Hanifin qui se blesse dans une prise en sandwich avec son coéquipier Lucic. 🤔 pas de chance quand même. #VGKvsCGY pic.twitter.com/rdJtFw07Ty — Jeudepuissance (@jeudepuissance) March 8, 2020

Pat Steinberg: Flames forward Travis Hamonic was skating at practice and skating with T.J. Brodie. It’s looking like Hamonic is close to returning.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Tomas Tatar is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Canadiens coach Claude Julien said that forward Jonathan Drouin still hasn’t received clearance from their medical staff to return to the lineup.

New York Rangers: Forward Filip Chytil left last night’s game early with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers: Defenseman Phil Myers will be out for about four weeks with a fractured right patella.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Coach Mike Sullivan on Nick Bjugstad after he missed practice yesterday: “Nick is out with a lower-body injury. He’s out week-to-week. It is unrelated to his prior injury.”

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks head coach Bob Boughner said that forward Logan Couture won’t travel with the team when they head out on their road trip. Mario Ferraro will travel with the team.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman missed last night’s game.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Brock Boeser returned to the lineup.