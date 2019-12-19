NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Red Wings, Panthers, Devils, Flyers, and Jets

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Troy Terry will be out for about 10 weeks with a broken bone below his knee cap.

Forward Derek Grant will be out for four to six weeks with a sprained AC joint.

Defenseman Jacob Larsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Dana Wakiji: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser could be out for the rest of the season as he requires back surgery.

Ansar Khan: Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson is on the IR after taking a stick to the face earlier this week.

George Richards: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that Brian Boyle and Aleksander Barkov could return to practice today.

Abbey Mastracco: The New Jersey Devils have activated defenseman Connor Carrick from the IR.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers Michael Raffl (broken finger) is feeling good and back skating. He could return to the lineup just after Christmas according to GM Chuck Fletcher.

Sam Carchidi: Flyers forward Tyler Pitlick said that he’s ready to return to the lineup tonight.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said the forward Andrew Copp is week-to-week.

Ken Wiebe: Copp’s injury is not a concussion. They are doing more tests to determine the severity and timeline for his upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets: The Jets have put Andrew Copp and Mathieu Perreault on the IR and recalled Mason Appleton and Jansen Harkins.