NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Red Wings, Panthers, Devils, Flyers, and Jets

NHL Injury Updates
Anaheim Ducks: Forward Troy Terry will be out for about 10 weeks with a broken bone below his knee cap.
Forward Derek Grant will be out for four to six weeks with a sprained AC joint.
Defenseman Jacob Larsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Dana Wakiji: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser could be out for the rest of the season as he requires back surgery.
Ansar Khan: Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson is on the IR after taking a stick to the face earlier this week.
George Richards: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that Brian Boyle and Aleksander Barkov could return to practice today.
Abbey Mastracco: The New Jersey Devils have activated defenseman Connor Carrick from the IR.
Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers Michael Raffl (broken finger) is feeling good and back skating. He could return to the lineup just after Christmas according to GM Chuck Fletcher.
Sam Carchidi: Flyers forward Tyler Pitlick said that he’s ready to return to the lineup tonight.
Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said the forward Andrew Copp is week-to-week.
- Ken Wiebe: Copp’s injury is not a concussion. They are doing more tests to determine the severity and timeline for his upper-body injury.
Winnipeg Jets: The Jets have put Andrew Copp and Mathieu Perreault on the IR and recalled Mason Appleton and Jansen Harkins.