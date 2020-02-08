NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Senators, and Maple Leafs

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson is listed as day-to-day. They don’t practice today, so unlikely to play on Sunday.

Eric Stephens: Ducks forward Ondrej Kase left last night’s game after taking a high hit.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers will likely be week-to-week with an oblique muscle injury. He’s been put on the IR.

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is expected to travel with the team on their road trip.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Justin Dowling missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Dana Wakiji: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Madison Bowey left last night’s game. No update was given after the game.

Dana Wakiji: Red Wings forward Darren Helm missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that Brian Boyle will miss at least a game or two.

Brent Wallace: Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith said that Vladislav Namestnikov will be re-evaluated today and is questionable for tonight.

Defenseman Mark Borowiecki stayed back in Ottawa for the birth of his child.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen was on the ice for the second consecutive day.

Kristen Shilton: William Nylander didn’t travel with the team last night. If he is up for it today, he could rejoin the team in Montreal.

TSN Hockey: Maple Leafs defenseman Cody Ceci is out indefinitely and will have his ankle re-evaluated in one month.

Cap Friendly: “Our assumption, and based on the timetable provided, is that the club has placed Cody Ceci LTIR. As a result, we now show the #Leafs with $20,975,000 in Salary Pool relief, of which they are currently using $14,440,483, leaving them with $6,534,517 in usable Salary Pool space.”