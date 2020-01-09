NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Stars, Oilers, Kings, Wild, Devils, Flyers, Penguins, Sharks, and Jets

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg left Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury and didn’t skate yesterday. The Ducks didn’t have an update on him.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (lower-body) practiced yesterday but isn’t ready to backup tonight.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that defenseman John Klingberg is doubtful for tonight. They are hopeful that he’ll be ready for Saturday.

Dallas Stars: The Dallas Stars have loaned defenseman Stephen Johns to the Texas Stars on a conditioning stint. Johns hasn’t played this season and missed all of last season with post-traumatic headaches.

Mike Heika of NHL.com: Stars GM Jim Nill on Johns.

“He’s gone through the process here over the last month, he’s been practicing with the big team here in Dallas, and now it’s time to start playing games,” Nill said. “He’s very excited and looking forward to his next step.”

Gene Principe: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matt Benning was on the ice with teammates yesterday. He’s been out since December 1st with a concussion.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan said that Blake Lizotte won’t be traveling with the team today. He left last night’s game in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Dane Mizutani: Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker is back on the ice. There is a chance that he practices with the team on Friday according to coach Bruce Boudreau.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forwards Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, as well as Mackenzie Blackwood weren’t on the ice for practice.

Dave Isaac: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere missed last night’s game. After watching video of his last shift in their previous game, it looked like his left knee locked up.

Dave Isaac: Gostisbehere was getting an MRI on his knee after tweaking it.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Nick Bjugstad: “I think he’s getting closer. I’m reluctant to say time frames – so many things influence those time frames. I will say is we’re encouraged by Nick’s progress, we’re encouraged by all the guys’ progress. They’re visibly stronger on the ice.”

Pierre LeBrun: Hearing that San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture could be week-to-week with a possible fractured ankle. He could be out for at least six weeks.

Couture had to be helped off after this knee injury 😥 pic.twitter.com/XcvcDisQGw — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 8, 2020

Darren Dreger: It is sounding like Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien is getting very close to the point where he needs to get on the ice to test out his ankle. The next phase of his recovery and potential return this season depends on how that goes.