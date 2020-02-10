NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Sabres, Avs, Red Wings, Oilers, Canucks, and the Golden Knights

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson headed back home to get re-evaluated. Had heard that he left the arena in Toronto wearing a sling.

Elliott Teaford: Ducks forward Ondrej Kase missed yesterday’s game due to an illness.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said that goaltender Darcy Kuemper and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be game-time decisions tonight against the Canadiens.

Both made it through practice on Sunday. Will depend on how they feel today.

Joe Yerdon: Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Johansson missed last night’s game with an illness.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky is out with a lower-body injury.

Kadri has not returned. Here is the injury. pic.twitter.com/ltSkumvfKg — DNVR Avalanche (@DNVR_Avalanche) February 10, 2020

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri left yesterday’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers have sent Tyler Benson back to the AHL. It likely means that James Neal will return from his foot injury. He’s missed the past five games.

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green said that forward Brock Boeser will be out for at least the next two games with an upper-body injury.

Thomas Drance: The Canucks put Boeser on the IR retroactive to February 8th. He’ll be out at least a week and is eligible to come off the IR for next Sunday’s game against the Ducks.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said Cody Glass has a leg injury.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights forward William Karlsson has been out with a broken finger. He was slashed in the game against the Buffalo Sabres. They are hopeful that he’ll be able to play in their next game but not 100 percent sure yet.