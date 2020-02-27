NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Avs, Kings, Canadiens, Penguins, Blues and the Canucks

Anaheim Ducks

Elliott Teaford: Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (upper-body) was not on the ice yesterday.

Arizona Coyotes

Alexander Kinkopf: Defenseman Jason Demers has been on the ice with the team three times his week. He’s not listed as day-to-day.

Colorado Avalanche

Adrian Dater: Forward Andre Burakovsky missed last night’s game.

Los Angeles Kings

Jon Rosen: Coach Todd McLellan said that forward Jeff Carter had tried to skate on Tuesday and “it wasn’t good.” He was held off the ice yesterday and missed last night’s game. He is still listed as day-to-day.

Montreal Canadiens

Blain Potvin: Defenseman Victor Mete will miss the remainder of the season with a broken foot.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pens Inside Scoop: Forward Jared McCann missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis Blues

Elliotte Friedman: Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester says that he feels good but it going to have to “evaluate” his hockey playing future. No final decisions have been made.

GM Doug Armstrong said that Bouwmeester won’t play for the remainder of this season.

St. Louis Blues: Bouwmeester: “I’m going to have to evaluate (the future), but I wouldn’t say I’ve done that fully yet. There are decisions I’m going to have to make, but that will come later.”

Vancouver Canucks

Iain MacIntyre: Canucks forward Brock Boeser was injured back on February 8th and it went from being re-evaluated after the first week to possibly out for the rest the regular season. That would put it at eight weeks total. The Canucks remain hopeful that the can return before the playoffs.

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Goaltender Jacob Markstrom had a “minor lower-body procedure.”

The Canucks aren’t saying what the injury is, but it’s believed that Markstrom has a minor meniscus tear.

Sources think that he’s sidelined for three-to-four weeks. GM Jim Benning said in a statement that Markstrom will be re-evaluated in two weeks.