NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Oilers, Islanders, Senators, Blues, Sharks, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Brendan Batchelor: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton is headed to Providence of the AHL on a LTI conditioning stint. He’s been dealing with an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Marcus Johansson returned the lineup.

Mike Harrington: Sabres forward Michael Frolik missed last night’s games with the flu.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Forward Cam Atkinson was placed on the IR.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek left yesterday’s game after taking a puck to the head.

Kurt Leavins: Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Gagner missed last night’s game with an injury.

Ryan Rishaug: Oilers forward Connor McDavid continues to get treatment and is working out. He’ll have some testing done on Tuesday and will be back in Edmonton in the next two-three days.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas was placed on the IR with a left leg laceration. He’s expected to be out for three to four weeks.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki will be out at least a week.

St. Louis Blues: The St. Louis Blues have activated Oskar Sundqvist from the IR. He’s missed the past eight games with a lower-body injury.

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will have thumb surgery today.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson was put on the IR.

Cap Friendly: “ Without a corresponding move, the #Leafs recalls of Marchment & Korshkov would put them over the 23 player limit It is therefore our assumption that they have also placed Johnsson on LTIR, giving the club a grand total of $24M in LTIR relief, of which they have $8.8M remaining”

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden said that forward Evgeny Kuznetsov won’t be in the lineup tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights.