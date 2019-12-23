NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Wild, and Jets

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury that he suffered on Saturday.

Forward Ryan Getzlaf has missed the past two games with the flu. Forward Jakob Silfverberg also missed yesterday’s game with the flu.

Mike Loftus: Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara won’t play today. He needed a procedure done on his jaw that he injured last year. He’s expected to only miss one game.

Joe McDonald: Chara said that there was an infection with the plates and screws that are in his jaw. They will be removed and replaced with new ones.

Marisa Ingemi: Bruins forward Karson Kuhlman practiced in a no-contact jersey.

John Dietz: Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad is on the IR with a right ankle injury and is expected to be out for at least two weeks.

Adrian Dater: The Colorado Avalanche haven’t decided yet if defenseman Cale Makar will return to the lineup today.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand will be out for four to six weeks with a rib/cartilage contusion and an oblique strain.

Brian Hedger: Blue Jackets Cam Atkinson is now listed as out indefinitely.

Helene St. James: The Detroit Red Wings put forward Anthony Mantha on the IR. He’ll be out at least through Saturday. The NHL did not take any action on Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin for the play that injured Mantha.

Luke Fox: Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Minnesota Wild: The Wild have activated forward Joel Eriksson Ek from the IR and reassigned forward Luke Johnson.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said that Mathieu Perreault is getting better.