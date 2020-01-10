NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Blackhawks, Avs, Wild, Canadiens, Rangers, Flyers, Pens, Sharks, Leafs, Knights, and Jets

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg missed last night’s game.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula thought about shutting it down for the season.

“A couple weeks ago, just thinking maybe it’s better just to give myself the year to relax.”

“But at the same time, my goal was to come back at some point this year. I never really wanted to sit out.”

Scott Powers: Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome is listed as day-to-day. Forward Brandon Saad is not close to returning.

Kyle Fredrickson: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Joonas Donskoi is in concussion protocol.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson is still dealing with a high-ankle sprain and wasn’t able to play last night.

Dana Wakiji: Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha still isn’t skating and won’t be back before the All-Star break.

Forward Andreas Athanasiou could return before the break but it won’t be this week.

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have activated defenseman Greg Pateryn from the IR and reassigned Matt Bartkowski.

Michael Russo: Wild coach Bruce Boudreau expects goaltender Devan Dubnyk to practice today and forward Jason Zucker is questionable.

Blain Potvin: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Brett Cyrgalis: New York Rangers Ryan Lindgren left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers: Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere will have surgery next Tuesday on his left knee. He is expected to be out for three weeks.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Sidney Crosby: “Sid’s going through a rehab process, and with the nature of this injury, it’s an evolving process. Part of that process is introducing him to the team environment. We see how he responds and the medical staff makes decisions accordingly.”

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson on forward Logan Couture: “Logan Couture suffered a small fracture in his left ankle in Tuesday’s game at St. Louis. He is expected to miss approximately six weeks but will be continually reevaluated during that time.”

Curtis Pashelka : Couture won’t require surgery. He will start a strength/conditioning program in the next few days.

Sheng Peng: Couture said that the initial x-rays that were taken in St. Louis didn't catch the break. The fracture was detected the next day.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson will travel with the team to Florida. He’s listed as day-to-day

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault is dealing with a minor groin pull that he suffered on December 31st.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets activated defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the IR.