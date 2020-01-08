NHL Injury updates: Ducks, Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Kings, Devils, Penguins, Blues, Sharks, Lightning, Capitals, and Jets

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell (wrist) was in the lineup last night.

Forward Troy Terry (leg) was cleared to play but he wasn’t in the lineup last night.

Forwards Derek Grant (shoulder) and Nick Ritchie (knee) are progressing ahead of schedule and could return before the All-Star break.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks didn’t have an update on forward Dylan Strome‘s right ankle. They will know more today if it’s days or weeks.

#Blackhawks depth takes another hit as Dylan Strome becomes latest with injury: https://t.co/KlX0H4qpYA pic.twitter.com/UBxGmXpYTi — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 8, 2020

Adrian Dater: The Colorado Avalanche didn’t have an update on forward Joonas Donskoi. They might give an update today.

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg has put on the IR yesterday. He is eligible to come off the IR today.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings prospect Rasmus Kupari has a torn ACL in his left knee and will have surgery later this month. He’ll be out for the rest of the season.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils coach Alain Nasreddine on forward Jesper Bratt‘s lower-body injury: “Bratt is truly day-to-day. It could be a huge improvement from today to tomorrow.”

Pens Inside Scoop: The Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t ruled out Sidney Crosby for Friday against the Avalanche or Sunday against the Coyotes. Coach Mike Sullivan: “When Sid is ready to play we’ll insert him into the lineup.”

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Colton Parayko missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury.

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture was wearing a walking boot. Coach Bob Boughner said they got x-rays done and “I believe they are negative.”

Boughner added that Couture will be reassessed again today, so there may be some uncertainty.

Caley Chelios: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper doesn’t think that defenseman Ryan McDonagh will play in their two games at home this week against the Canucks and Coyotes. Cooper hopes he’s ready for their road trip.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos (upper-body) practiced in a no-contact jersey yesterday.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forwards Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, and defenseman Josh Morrissey and Luca Sbisa didn’t skate yesterday but are expected to play tonight.