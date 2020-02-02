NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Stars, Panthers, Rangers, Canucks, and Jets

Richard Morin: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said that forward Kyle Okposo will be out of the lineup for weeks. It is not season ending and it is not a concussion.

Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo Hockey Beat: Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian is extremely ill and they are expecting him to be out a couple of days.

Sabres PR: Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour missed yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Mike Morreale: The Dallas Stars put defenseman Justin Dowling on the IR.

Forward Roope Hintz missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov will have an MRI on his left knee to see how severe his injury is.

Brett Cyrgalis: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that Chris Kreider doesn’t have a concussion, it’s upper-body, that he’s day-to-day and that he was feeling better after the game.

Kreider’s off to the locker room after Zibanejad’s knee catches Kreider’s head & he collides into the boards. pic.twitter.com/F1qU3V7Fcl — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 2, 2020

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland will be going to Utica (AHL) on a conditioning stint. Ferland’s agent Jason Davidson: “Mike has been skating hard, trying to get into game shape. He is feeling good, he will practice with Utica and hopefully get into a game.”

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks forward Tyler Motte will be out for four to six weeks with a shoulder injury.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said that defenseman Nathan Beaulieu wasn’t quite ready for last night’s game but should be ready for Tuesday.

Scott Billeck: Jets forward Mathieu Perreault will be out for at least two weeks.