NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Stars, Oilers, Kings, Blues, and Maple Leafs

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper isn’t ready to return to the lineup just yet.

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said that forward Jeff Skinner will return to the lineup tonight.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Victor Olofsson remains week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Forward Vladimir Sobotka is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Forward Tage Thompson is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

Josh Clark: Dallas Stars forward Andrew Cogliano left last night’s game early with a lower-body injury.

Josh Clark: Stars forward Roope Hintz is out with an upper-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers: The Edmonton Oilers recalled defenseman Matt Benning from his LTIR conditioning loan from Bakersfield (AHL).

Jon Rosen: Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan said that defensemen Drew Doughty and Derek Forbort are day-to-day and “If they don’t get a good skate in tomorrow … they’re going to be very questionable for Wednesday,”

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues forward Samuel Blais missed last night’s game.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen left last night’s game early with an arm injury,

Mark Masters: Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Kapanen’s x-rays came back negative and that he’ll be re-evaluated today.

After the game, Kapanen didn’t have a sling or anything on his arm.

The injury occurred when he missed a check and hit the boards/glass a little awkwardly.

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin returned to the lineup last night.