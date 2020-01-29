NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Stars, Canadiens, Blues, and Maple Leafs

Alexander Kinkopt: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said that Barrett Hayton and Brad Richardson are close to being cleared for contact. Richardson is day-to-day. Tocchet:

“We should get some guys back soon. Do I have an exact date? No. But obviously it’s a lot closer than it was nine days ago.”

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark left last night’s game with a lower-body injury. Coach Ralph Krueger didn’t have an update after the game. He will get a full assessed today.

#Sabres50 Linus Ullmark goes down on this play. pic.twitter.com/l7i1KpBafq — Here’s Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 29, 2020

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forwards Roope Hintz and Andrew Cogliano didn’t practice yesterday. (Both left Monday’s game early with injuries)

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forwards Jonathan Drouin and Brendan Gallagher practiced yesterday in their regular jerseys.

Forwards Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen were sick yesterday.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens defenseman Marco Scandella missed practice yesterday with a lower-body injury.

Eric Engels: Canadiens forward Paul Byron is likely a week or two away from returning from his knee injury.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have activated Sammy Blais from the IR. He has missed the past 28 games with a wrist injury.

Jim Thomas: Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Lou Korac: Blues forward Alex Steen left in the third period with a lower-body injury.

Paul Hendrick: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen wore a full-contact jersey at practice yesterday. (He left Monday night’s game early with an arm injury)