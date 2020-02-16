NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Flames, Avs, Red Wings, Canadiens Penguins, Sharks, Canucks, Golden Knights and Jets

Richard Morin: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper practiced yesterday for the first time since suffering a setback back in Montreal earlier this week.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton missed practice yesterday. Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said it wasn’t related to a collision on Thursday. He has an issue but could be available tonight.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Derek Ryan missed last night’s game with an illness.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer left last night’s game early with a leg injury.

Adrian Dater: Avalanche forward Matt Calvert last night’s game with a lower-body injury. Likely won’t know more until Monday.

Detroit Red Wings: Defenseman Trevor Daley left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien said that Jonathan Drouin missed last night’s game with an ankle injury. Drouin initially injured his ankle on Wednesday and played through it on Friday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Dominik Kahun (concussion) was on the ice yesterday in a no-contact jersey. Forward Nick Bjugstad (core muscle) skated before practice.

San Jose Sharks: Defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after breaking his thumb. He requires surgery. Karlsson will be ready for the start of training camp.

Vancouver Canucks: Coach Travis Green said that forward Brock Boeser won’t be in the lineup on Sunday. He will be seeing a doctor this weekend.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Coach Pete DeBoer did say that the injury is not as bad as it could have been.

Darren Dreger: Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little has made some progress but he requires surgery on his injured ear. He’ll be out for an extra three months and they’ll re-evaluate him in the summer.

Mitchell Clinton: Jets coach Paul Maurice said that Adam Lowry and Mathieu Perreault are listed as week-to-week. Perreault is likely ahead of Lowry.