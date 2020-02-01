NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Flames, Avs, Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Penguins, and Maple Leafs

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said that Antti Raanta will start on Saturday as goaltender Darcy Kuemper is still not ready to return.

WGR 550: Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo suffered an upper-body injury Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Sabres PR: Defenseman Zach Bogosian missed practice yesterday due to an illness. Defenseman Brandon Montour was given a maintenance day. Kyle Okposo won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said that defenseman Juuso Valimaki has started to skate on his own. There is no timeline for when he could return.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Colin Wilson is still using one crutch to get around after having a “couple” of surgeries.

They are not sure if he’ll be able to play again this season. They didn’t sound that optimistic about it.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson (shoulder) and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (knee) are traveling with the team on their road trip.

Dallas Stars: Forward Justin Dowling was placed on the IR retroactive to Jan. 29th.

Dana Wakiji: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson will return to the lineup. He’s been out since December 15th with a broken nose.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Nick Bjugstad who hasn’t skated in the past couple of days.

“He hasn’t had a setback, per se. I’d rather not get into the details of his progress or his rehab process. Our medical staff is trying to make the best decisions that they can on a daily basis, or a weekly basis for that matter, to get ick to where we can get him back in the lineup. And that’s what’s taking place. … “So it’s going to involve sometimes being on the ice. It’s going to involve sometimes being off the ice. And we’ll make those decisions accordingly.”

James Mirte: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott missed practice yesterday with an illness.