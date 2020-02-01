NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Flames, Avs, Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Penguins, and Maple Leafs
Josh Anderson and Joonas Korpisalo traveling with the team.
Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said that Antti Raanta will start on Saturday as goaltender Darcy Kuemper is still not ready to return.

WGR 550: Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo suffered an upper-body injury Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Sabres PR: Defenseman Zach Bogosian missed practice yesterday due to an illness. Defenseman Brandon Montour was given a maintenance day. Kyle Okposo won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said that defenseman Juuso Valimaki has started to skate on his own. There is no timeline for when he could return.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Colin Wilson is still using one crutch to get around after having a “couple” of surgeries.

They are not sure if he’ll be able to play again this season. They didn’t sound that optimistic about it.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson (shoulder) and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (knee) are traveling with the team on their road trip.

Dallas Stars: Forward Justin Dowling was placed on the IR retroactive to Jan. 29th.

Dana Wakiji: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson will return to the lineup. He’s been out since December 15th with a broken nose.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Nick Bjugstad who hasn’t skated in the past couple of days.

“He hasn’t had a setback, per se. I’d rather not get into the details of his progress or his rehab process. Our medical staff is trying to make the best decisions that they can on a daily basis, or a weekly basis for that matter, to get ick to where we can get him back in the lineup. And that’s what’s taking place.

“So it’s going to involve sometimes being on the ice. It’s going to involve sometimes being off the ice. And we’ll make those decisions accordingly.”

James Mirte: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott missed practice yesterday with an illness.

  • Paul Hendrick: Dermott’s status for tonight hasn’t been determined yet. Will depend on how he feels today.