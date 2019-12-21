NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Stars, Wild, Senators, Sharks, Maple Leafs and Canucks

Arizona Coyotes: Goaltender Darcy Kuemper is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres: Coach Ralph Krueger said that forward Jack Eichel is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Forward Evan Rodrigues is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Forward Johan Larsson will be out for at least the next two games.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson will be out for at least the next two games with a lower-body injury. He will be re-evaluated after the Christmas break.

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray is on the IR with a back injury.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune: Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker will be out for at least a month after having surgery yesterday to repair a fractured right fibula.

Steve Lloyd: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that goaltender Anders Nilsson is out with a concussion and will be going on the IR. Goaltender Craig Anderson is ready to return

Defenseman Ron Hainsey will miss today’s game and is listed as day-to-day.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc is probable for tonight’s game.

Defenseman Mario Ferraro is questionable.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Trevor Moore‘s status for tonight is yet to be determined.

Thomas Drance: The Vancouver Canucks have put forward Josh Leivo on the IR.