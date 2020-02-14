NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Avs, Stars, Red Wings, Devils, Rangers, Sens, Pens, Lightning and Maple Leafs

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper is still listed as day-to-day. When they return back to Arizona he will be re-evaluated again,

Joe Yerdon: Buffalo Sabres forwards Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo returned to the lineup last night.

Forward Marcus Johansson missed last night’s game and is listed as day-to-day.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was at the arena today on crutches and a walking boot on his right lower leg.

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski is listed as day-to-day.

Forward Alexander Radulov re-aggravated his injury against the Hurricanes. He’ll be out at least for the rest of their trip.

Ted Kulfan: Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri returns to the lineup.

New Jersey Devils: The Devils put defenseman Sami Vatanen on the IR retroactive to February 1st with a bruised right leg.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that goaltender Igor Shesterkin is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki returned to the lineup last night.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Dominik Kahun on his concussion: “It was bad timing for sure, unfortunately. But that happens. On the other side, there was a break and I’m happy I didn’t miss too many games.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Kahun continued: “I’m still taking my time. I want to be 100 percent before I play again. Today was the non-contact jersey, I didn’t do the drills where there were battles or guys hitting. I think pretty soon I’m going to be ready to play.”

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning were without Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Anthony Cirelli last night.

Bryan Burns: Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that both Kucherov and Cirelli are day-to-day.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen returned to the lineup last night.

Lance Hornby: Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson left last night’s game with a knee injury.