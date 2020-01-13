NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Red Wings, Panthers, Predators, Devils, Penguins, Sharks, and Maple Leafs

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson returned to the lineup after missing 43 games with a cracked left fibula.

Cap Friendly: The Coyotes activated Hjalmarsson from the LTIR and moved goaltender Darcy Kuemper from IR to the LTIR.

The Coyotes needed just under $609,000 to activate Hjalmarsson. Moving Kuemper to the LTIR gave them an extra $1.85 million in cap space.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said that Kuemper won’t return to the lineup before the All-Star break.

Dana Wakiji: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier is out with a lower-body injury.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville said that Sergei Bobrovsky should be able to play on Thursday. He has an upper-body issue.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators coach John Hynes said that defenseman Ryan Ellis and forward Colton Sissons are progressing but they won’t be traveling with the team to Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Kyle Palmieri missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury that he suffered on Saturday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby still wasn’t ready to return to the lineup yesterday.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said the defenseman Brent Burns is dealing with an upper-body injury. He didn’t think they it was anything major but hasn’t completely sure.

Curtis Pashelka: The Sharks were off yesterday so there was no update on Burns. An update should come today before they leave for Arizona.

Leafs PR: The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated forward Andreas Johnsson from the IR and placed defenseman Jake Muzzin on the IR.