NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Rangers, Penguins, Blues, Sharks, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Jets

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is getting closer to rejoining the team. Coach Rick Tocchet isn’t sure if he’ll travel with the team when they leave on their road or if he’ll join them during the trip.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that it doesn’t look like Petr Mrazek is close to returning to the lineup.

Chip Alexander: Brind’Amour said that defenseman Sami Vatanen was on the ice before practice yesterday.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Adam Erne (hand) could be out for the rest of the season.

Vince Mercogliano: There is still no timetable on New York Rangers Chris Kreider. He’s at least a couple of weeks away from returning. Surgery was not required but Kreider is still in a walking boot.

Pens Inside Scoop: Practicing in full-contact jerseys yesterday were Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Brian Dumoulin and John Marino, and forward Nick Bjugstad.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko was sick yesterday but is expected to play tonight.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that Melker Karlsson will return tonight after missing the past four games with a lower-body injury.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that they hope defenseman Ryan McDonagh can join the team for practice within the week.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defensemen Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci are on track to return next week sometime.

Forward Ilya Mikheyev is expected to play again this season.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said they expect Patrik Laine to skate today and they’ll go from there.

Mike Harrington: Laine (lower-body) didn’t practice yesterday.

Ken Wiebe: Maurice said that defenseman Luca Sbisa will be out longer than day-to-day. The injury he suffered is more significant than their initial thought.