NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Rangers, Senators, Flyers, Lightning, Maple Leafs and Canucks

On the Arizona Coyotes

Craig Morgan: Goaltender Darcy Kuemper practiced yesterday and if all goes well he could return on tonight.

Craig Morgan: GM John Chayka said that defenseman Jakob Chychrun is listed as week-to-week

On the Carolina Hurricanes

Michael Smith: Coach Rod Brind’Amour said injuries to defenseman Brett Pesce, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer are not “short term.”

On the Columbus Blue Jackets

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and forward Riley Nash didn’t travel with the team to Minnesota. Both players left in the 2nd period of last night’s game.

Mark Scheig: Activated from the IR before last night’s game: Cam Atkinson, Alexander Wennberg and Ryan Murray.

On the New York Rangers

Adam Kimelman: Forward Pavel Buchnevich and goaltender Igor Shesterkin were in a car accident. Buchnevich is listed as day-to-day, and Shesterkin has a non-displaced rib injury and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

On the Ottawa Senators

Kyle Bukauskas: Ottawa Senators forward Anthony Duclair took a shot off the foot and left last night’s game in the 3rd period

Coach DJ Smith said that Duclair won’t be in the lineup tonight and will “be out for a bit.”

On the Philadelphia Flyers

David Isaac: GM Chuck Fletcher said that Oskar Lindblom‘s treatments are ongoing and added that they are progressing very well. Still a long way to go for him.

On the Tampa Bay Lightning

Bryan Burns: Defenseman Erik Cernak is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

On the Toronto Maple Leafs

Dave McCarthy: Coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Morgan Rielly is still “a ways away” from returning to the lineup.

On the Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks: GM Jim Benning on goaltender Jacob Markstrom: “Marky got hurt in the Boston game. Did an MRI this morning. He is flying back tomorrow and will meet with the doctors on Wednesday morning. Will have a better timeline after that.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Donnie and the Moj have been hearing that Markstrom has a knee injury and could be out for three to four weeks.

Vancouver Canucks: Benning on forward Brock Boeser: “There’s a chance that he could be back before the end of the year.”