NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Flames, Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Blues, Sharks, Lightning, and the Winnipeg Jets

Arizona Coyotes: Forward Conor Garland has a lower-body injury and is listed as week-to-week.

Calgary Flames: Defenseman Noah Hanifin left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray was back in the lineup yesterday, with Scott Harrington coming out.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula left last night’s game with a right hand injury. Defenseman Adam Boqvist left early and was undergoing further evaluation.

Tom Timmermann: St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk wasn’t able to go last night.

San Jose Sharks: Forward Logan Couture left last night’s game for further evaluation. (He was hit in the head by the puck)

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman missed last night’s game and is questionable for their game on Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh returned yesterday after missing the past 14 games with a lower-body injury.

Bryan Burns: Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta is still a few days away from returning according to coach Jon Cooper. The Lightning have an upcoming Western Canadian road trip: “If he played in Canada, we’d be happy.”

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry could return tonight.