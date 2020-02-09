NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Flames, Blackhawks, Stars, Oilers, Canadiens, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Lightning, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said that goaltender Darcy Kuemper is expected to practice today. If all goes well there may be a chance that he plays against the Canadiens.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes coach Tocchet said that goaltender Antti Raanta is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Pat Steinberg: The Calgary Flames didn’t have an update on Travis Hamonic after the game. He left in the second period. Hamonic took one more shift after taking a hit from Canucks J.T. Miller.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks Adam Boqvist (right shoulder) is traveling with the team on their road trip. Not known if he’ll play today.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid crashed into the boards with Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro. McDavid got up and was flexing his left leg (knee?).

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers coach Dave Tippett said after the game that McDavid has a bruised knee. They iced it after the second period and after the game. Tippett doesn’t expect it to be serious. McDavid didn’t talk to the media after the game.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien said that defenseman Shea Weber‘s lower-body injury is still swollen so they haven’t been able to get a final diagnosis on it, or put a timeline on his recovery.

New York Rangers: Forward Micheal Haley had surgery to repair a bilateral core muscle injury. He’ll be out indefinitely.

Sam Carchidi: Depending on how Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart feels today, coach Alain Vigneault thinks that he could be ready to return on Monday.

Dan Kingerski of ProHockeyNow: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino broke his cheekbone after a slapshot deflected and hit him. A source said that he’ll need surgery as his cheek is broken in three places. There is no timetable on when he could return.

Caley Chelios: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh is going to be more than day-to-day. They will re-evaluate both McDonagh and Jan Rutta in a couple of weeks.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland was on the ice with the Canucks yesterday morning. The plan is still for him to go on a conditioning stint.

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks forward Brock Boeser left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury.

Steve Carp: Vegas Golden Knights forward Melker Karlsson was on the ice yesterday morning. Coach Pete DeBoer said that Karlsson is getting real close. He’ll get x-rayed on Sunday to see where he is at.